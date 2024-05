It’s been proposed a bridge in Inishowen be named after Tipp O’Neill.

The renaming of ‘Cockhill Bridge,’ the ‘Tipp O’Neill Bridge’ will go out to public consultation and members of the public will have their chance to put forward other suggestions also.

Tipp O’Neill was an American politician whose grandparents originated from Donegal.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan believes the renaming of the bridge will be significant in recognising the work of Tipp O’Neill: