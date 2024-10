Former RTÉ broadcaster and journalist David Davin Power has died at the age of 72.

He first joined the station in the 1980s and was a presenter on ‘Morning Ireland’.

After leaving the station for Century Radio in 1989, he returned to RTÉ and was appointed Northern Editor.

He was then a senior political correspondent in Leinster House before retiring in 2017.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has paid tribute, saying his was always a consummate professional, a thorough journalist, and a gentleman.