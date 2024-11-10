Organised crime and drug trafficking on Fianna Fáil priority list ahead of General Election

Fianna Fáil says it will further crack down on organised crime and drug trafficking if re-elected to government.

Launching the party’s Urban Communities plan today, Junior Minister for the Department of Justice James Browne promised increased punishments for those involved with the supply of drugs.

Introducing legislation to require online communication platforms to supply Gardaí with drug trafficking data is also included in the plan.

However, Minister Browne says safe injection sites are also needed outside of urban areas.