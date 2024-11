Many hotels are unlikely to return to the tourism industry after their contracts as migrant centres end, according to commercial real estate firm, CBRE.

Figures published by Fáilte Ireland earlier this year found around 77 thousand beds from the tourism sector were being used as humanitarian accommodation.

Eoghan O’Meara Walsh CEO of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation says while Ireland has been very welcoming of refugees it has been very destabilising for the tourism industry.