Donegal International Rally preview: drivers and officials expecting great event

Kevin Gallagher won the modified section last year in his Darrian T90

This year’s Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally looks set to be one of the most competitive ever.

The event takes place from June 21st to June 23rd.

The official launch took place at Diver’s Hyundai garage in Letterkenny.

Looking forward to the event, Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore spoke with chair of the Donegal Motor Club, Brian Brogan, and Clerk of the Course, Eamon McGee.

Former winner Garry Jennings

Chris also spoke with a number of the competitors. He began by speaking with last year’s modified winner Kevin Gallagher, followed by David Moynihan, who will be co-driver for number three seed Matt Edwards, and then former winner Garry Jennings.

Later in this piece, Chris gets the views of two up and coming Donegal drivers Ryan McHugh and Kyle McBride.

Kyle McBride
Ryan McHugh
