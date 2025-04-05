Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Motorcyclist (20s) dies in Galway collision

A motorcyclist in his 20s has been killed in a crash in County Galway.

It happened in Oranmore yesterday.

The crash happened when a motorbike and a car collided on the N67 at Tonroe shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body of the man in his 20s has been brought from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The Coroner has been notified – no one else was injured.

The scene has been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

