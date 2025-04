Derry and Strabane police have seized 3 scramblers over a 24-hour period.

They are said to have been used in a ‘dangerous manner’ in Galliagh.

The PSNI have warned that is illegal to use scramblers on public green areas.

They say to ride on a road you need a driving licence, insurance, tax and the vehicle must be registered with the DVLNI and display a number plate.