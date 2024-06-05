Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Minister Anne Rabbitte joins Greg with an update on CDNT and other services as part of a visit to Donegal. Journalist and Author Kathy Donaghey discusses the sale of the former home of the ‘Screamers’ in Burtonport and there’s news of a community meeting in Fahan:

Fiona Neary discusses her new book Parcels in the Post : Growing Up With Fifty Siblings, Brenden Devenney chats GAA and we hear of a ban on teething necklaces :

We hear from legal representatives for Letterkenny teen Sarah McFeely who this week was in court for a fourth time to receive an interim payment since she first settled her case 11 years ago with the HSE over her birth at Letterkenny General Hospital. We chat to Fighting Blindness Ambassador Paddy Gallagher from Kilcar and Chris is in with Business news:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 June 2024
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Untitled design
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024
