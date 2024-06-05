Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

The Taoiseach has called for ‘fair play’ from banks here ahead of proposed interest rate cuts.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates after it meets tomorrow, following ten rates increases since 2022 due to high inflation.

Tracker mortgage holders will immediately be impacted by any changes, but variable rate customers will be subject to decisions made by their provider.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says he intends to meet with the banks here, urging them to implement any ECB cuts without delay……………