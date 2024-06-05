Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

The Taoiseach has called for ‘fair play’ from banks here ahead of proposed interest rate cuts.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates after it meets tomorrow, following ten rates increases since 2022 due to high inflation.

Tracker mortgage holders will immediately be impacted by any changes, but variable rate customers will be subject to decisions made by their provider.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says he intends to meet with the banks here, urging them to implement any ECB cuts without delay……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024
SuperMacs's, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Court of Justice upholds Supermac’s complaint against McDonald’s

5 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach demands fair play from banks ahead of interest rate rise

5 June 2024
Playback

Learning Waves TY Media Week 2024 – Mulroy College

5 June 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

5 June 2024
SuperMacs's, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Court of Justice upholds Supermac’s complaint against McDonald’s

5 June 2024
Leaving Cert
News, Top Stories

4,787 Donegal students begin State exams

5 June 2024
Zara Montgomery BM image
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 197: Zara Montgomery’s One Stop Shop for wedding and corporate music

5 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube