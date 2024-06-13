Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two rescued after yacht gets into difficulty near Portsalon

Two people have been rescued after their yacht got into difficulty near Portsalon this morning.

At 10.23am today, Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coastguard Radio to assist a yacht that was having difficulty mooring near Portsalon in poor conditions.

The All Weather Lifeboat was launched at Buncrana Pier and the volunteer crew quickly made their way to the yacht with 2 people onboard.

The volunteers helped secure the yacht and when they were happy with both boat and crew, they returned to Buncrana, refuelled and made ready for service.

The RNLI is reminding people that if you see someone in difficulty in or on the water, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

