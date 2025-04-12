Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government no show at DCB conference shows a lack of political will – McGee

A 100% Redress Councillor in Donegal has questioned if the political will is there in government circles to do what needs to be done to provide a proper defective concrete redress scheme which reflects the reality of what is happening to homes in Donegal and elsewhere.

Cllr Dennis McGee was speaking in Burt this afternoon, where the 2025 Defective Block Conference took place. This year’s event was focussed on presenting the findings of several Ulster University led research projects, as well as presentations on the social and mental health impacts of the crisis. There was no representation at the conference from the government or the housing agency.

Cllr McGee told Highland Radio News the conference was a vital one, as it laid out the scientific evidence in no uncertain terms………….

 

 

