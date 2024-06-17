EU Nature Restoration Law officially approved by member states

The EU Nature Restoration Law has been officially approved by member states.

It will be enacted across the European Union after being passed by 20 countries – including Ireland – at the EU Environment Council this morning.

The law requires all member states to introduce measures to restore nature on at least a fifth of their land and sea by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050.

Speaking ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg this morning, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says the move will protect people, as well as the environment: