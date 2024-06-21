Mayor of DCSDC invites Taylor Swift to visit the city as it’s revealed she’s a ‘Derry girl’

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has written to Taylor Swift inviting her to visit the city during her trip to Ireland next week.

It was revealed this week that the singer’s great-great-great-grandparents emigrated to America in the 1830s.

The Irish Emigration Museum discovered that Susan Davis, a 21-year-old dressmaker and Francis Gwynn, a 21-year-old weaver, left Derry for Philadelphia in 1836.

Mayor Councillor Lillian Seenoi Barr in her letter to Taylor Swift, says she is very proud to call the Grammy Award winner a Derry girl and extended the invitation to visit the city and help her trace her ancestral journey.