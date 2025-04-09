Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH



A cancer survivor and campaigner has organised a third protest outside Letterkenny University Hospital to advocate for improved patient care facilities.

Roseena Doherty has announced that the next demonstration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 26th April.

Ms Doherty has used social media to encourage wider public participation in the upcoming protest.

The initial protest was prompted by findings indicating that individuals diagnosed with cancer in County Donegal face a higher likelihood of commencing their treatment outside of the recommended timeframe.