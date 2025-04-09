Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH


A cancer survivor and campaigner has organised a third protest outside Letterkenny University Hospital to advocate for improved patient care facilities.

Roseena Doherty has announced that the next demonstration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 26th April.

Ms Doherty has used social media to encourage wider public participation in the upcoming protest.

The initial protest was prompted by findings indicating that individuals diagnosed with cancer in County Donegal face a higher likelihood of commencing their treatment outside of the recommended timeframe.

Top Stories

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
