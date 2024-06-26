Horse-Racing: Young Ballyare jockey sets his sights on Finner after weekend double in Meath

The next round of the Horse and Pony Racing Academy is at Finner Camp this coming Sunday.

One jockey that will be competing in Bundoran is Patrick McGettigan.

The Ballyare youngster heads into the weekend in good form after his double at Old Castle in County Meath last weekend.

Based in the Curragh with John Murtagh, McGettigan won the open mile on Jacob and the 15 Hands on Firedrop for the Bergins family from County Laois.

Seven races are on the card this Sunday, as the first race goes to post at 2.30pm.