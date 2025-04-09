Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We hear from Cllr Sean Tomas Devine who is calling on the council to compulsory purchase the site of the Creeslough Tragedy – Greg is also joined by Paddy whose daughters were caught up in the explosion, he says there has been zero consultation with the family on development plans and no contact from authorities in relation to the investigation:

Dr Denis McAuley is critical of the HSE over changes to GP community diagnostics access scheme and there’s a special feature on thatching and efforts to revive the skill:

We chat to Letterkenny Rugby Club as they invite people of all ages to get involved in activities there, we look at a great new short film platforming Ardara, Chris has business news and there’s info on new services from the Library Service for adults wishing to improve their literacy: