Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Omagh haulage company fined over £300K over fake driver records

An Omagh haulage company, its director and transport manager, along with a number of drivers, have been sentenced after a joint operation uncovered the manipulation of tachograph recording equipment.

This records the speed and distances covered by the companies drivers.

It was found that the company was producing false tachograph recordings to appear that they were complying with rules on drivers’ hours.

Director, 45 year old Michael Doherty and Transport Manager, 56 year old Patrick Doherty pleaded guilty previously and were sentenced at Laganside Crown Court on Wednesday, 3rd July, to encouraging fraud by false representation, nine counts of aiding and abetting fraud by false representation and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Patrick Doherty was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and Michael Doherty to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

At Laganside Crown Court the following day, Michael Doherty Haulage Ltd was issued with a confiscation order to make a payment of £247,028 and the company ordered to pay a fine of £72,000.

PSNI said the danger lay within the fact that the odometer, speedometer and speed limiter can be disabled by such manipulation and as a result, the diver, who is already over their legal driving hours, is in control of a vehicle weighing up to 44 tonnes while having no indication of speed.

More information:

An Omagh haulage company, its director and transport manager, along with a number of drivers, have been sentenced after a joint operation uncovered the manipulation of Tachograph recording equipment fitted to a number of the company’s vehicles.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Road Policing Unit and Economic Crime Unit, along with colleagues from DVA enforcement and HMRC were involved in the investigation, which commenced with the search of Michael Doherty Haulage Ltd premises in Omagh in April 2016.

This joint investigation centred around the misuse of tachograph recording equipment and the records they produced. A Tachograph is a device that records information about driving time, speed and distance. They’re used to make sure drivers and employers follow the rules on drivers’ hours.

Director Michael Doherty (45) and Transport Manager, Patrick Doherty (56) pleaded guilty previously and were sentenced at Laganside Crown Court on Wednesday, 3rd July, to encouraging fraud by false representation, nine counts of aiding and abetting fraud by false representation and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Guilty pleas had also previously been entered to encouraging fraud by false representation, nine counts of aiding and abetting fraud by false representation, and acquiring criminal property on behalf of Michael Doherty Haulage Limited by director Michael Doherty.

Patrick Doherty was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and Michael Doherty to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

At Laganside Crown Court on Thursday, July 4th, Michael Doherty Haulage Ltd was issued with a confiscation order to make a payment of £247,028 and the company ordered to pay a fine of £72,000.

Chief Inspector Dodds said: “A significant number of company records along with lorries were seized for detailed analysis.

“The investigation identified that the company and a number of drivers were actively involved in the manipulation of tachographs, which allowed the drivers to extend their duty periods beyond the maximum permitted for road safety.

“By using manipulation devices, the odometer, speedometer and speed limiter on the lorry can all be disabled. The driver, who is already exceeding his permitted driving hours, is therefore in control of a vehicle weighing up to 44 tonnes while having no indication of speed.

“This is a highly dangerous activity which poses a significant risk to all road users, as well as creating an unfair economic advantage over other companies in the haulage industry.

“The investigation saw officers and partners collaborate on an innovative approach to deal with rogue hauliers under the Fraud and Proceeds of Crime Acts, rather than road traffic tachograph offences.

“This meant that the case was dealt with in the Crown Court, rather than the Magistrates’ Court which resulted in convictions and sentencing that more appropriately reflect the seriousness of the offences committed, which was placing the lives of road users at risk.

“This was an intensive and detailed investigation, and nine drivers have already received suspended sentences for offences of fraud by false representation.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authorities told to enforce derelict sites legislation

15 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2024
Bunbeg Coast Guard
Top Stories, News

Kayaker in distress rescued off Donegal coast

15 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Sister of Arlene Arkinson calls for public inquiry

15 July 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authorities told to enforce derelict sites legislation

15 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2024
Bunbeg Coast Guard
Top Stories, News

Kayaker in distress rescued off Donegal coast

15 July 2024
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children without MMR vaccine at risk going on holidays

15 July 2024
451054054_885822620240388_1070435269527632561_n (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage following littering of popular Redcastle picnic area

15 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube