Cockhill Celtic bow out of FAI Senior Cup

Cockhill Celtic have been beaten 2-1 by LOI Premier Division side Waterford in their FAI Senior Cup Round of 32 clash at the RSC Stadium this evening.

The Inishowen men made a dream start and found themselves 1-0 up after 13 minutes thanks to an effort from Luke Rudden.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as Gbemi Arubi equalised for the hosts less than 10 minutes later.

Ryan Burke then put Waterford 2-1 ahead just after the interval and that is how it remained.

It’s a bittersweet end to a fantastic season for Gavin Cullen’s side as they had already bagged four trophies before tonight’s tie with the Premier Division side which ultimately proved a step too far.