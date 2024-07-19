Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill Celtic bow out of FAI Senior Cup

Cockhill Celtic – winners of four trophies this season

Cockhill Celtic have been beaten 2-1 by LOI Premier Division side Waterford in their FAI Senior Cup Round of 32 clash at the RSC Stadium this evening.

The Inishowen men made a dream start and found themselves 1-0 up after 13 minutes thanks to an effort from Luke Rudden.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as Gbemi Arubi equalised for the hosts less than 10 minutes later.

Ryan Burke then put Waterford 2-1 ahead just after the interval and that is how it remained.

It’s a bittersweet end to a fantastic season for Gavin Cullen’s side as they had already bagged four trophies before tonight’s tie with the Premier Division side which ultimately proved a step too far.

Fire service
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following burning of building in Convoy rumoured for IPAS accommodation

19 July 2024
1721413080741
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach inspired by work done at No Barriers Foundation

19 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

36 hour extension granted for questioning of man in relation to death of elderly person in Derry

19 July 2024
451682944_2066293040490094_719790272739673340_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Life ring severed from rope and taken in Letterkenny

19 July 2024
