Investigation launched following burning of building in Convoy rumoured for IPAS accommodation

An investigation has been launched in Convoy following a fire at a premises which was understood to be attached to rumours in relation to the housing of refugees.

Gardaí say that no injuries were reported in the blaze which was brought under control in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A spokesperson says that they are aware of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use of the building and that it’s a matter for the International Protection Office to confirm if the building was intended to be used for IPAS accommodation.

