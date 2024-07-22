Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Joe Biden stepping down from 2024 Presidential race

Joe Biden insists he will continue to serve as US President until the end of his current term.

He announced last night that he was stepping down from the 2024 Presidential race – instead endorsing his Vice President Kam-a-la Harris to be the party nominee.

Pressure had been mounting on Mr Biden to pull out after a faltering performance in a TV debate last month.

His term in office will end on January 20th next year.

Lindy Li – a strategist for the Democrats – praised the President for making such a difficult decision, saying it was the right one:

