Publication of All Ireland Strategic Rail Review widely welcomed

The Chief Executive of Derry Chamber says finally calls for improved infrastructure in the North West are being listened to with the publication of the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

The €37 billion plans revealed in the final report yesterday have been widely welcomed.

Proposals would see new rail routes created in the North West by 2050 and include a Derry to Letterkenny rail link.

Anna Doherty, Chief Executive, Derry Chamber says the creation of new routes will assist in creating better accessibility and connectivity in the North West.

She says after years of highlighting the severe need for improved infrastructure in the region, action is being taken:

train track
Mica House 2
100% Redress Party says the downgrading of DCB Redress applications must stop pending new standards

1 August 2024
fuel petrol
Government ‘punishing’ those who rely on their cars – Deputy MacLochlainn

1 August 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday July 31st

31 July 2024
train track
Mica House 2
fuel petrol
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
untitled
Screenshot 2024-07-31 114323
