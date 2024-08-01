Publication of All Ireland Strategic Rail Review widely welcomed

The Chief Executive of Derry Chamber says finally calls for improved infrastructure in the North West are being listened to with the publication of the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

The €37 billion plans revealed in the final report yesterday have been widely welcomed.

Proposals would see new rail routes created in the North West by 2050 and include a Derry to Letterkenny rail link.

Anna Doherty, Chief Executive, Derry Chamber says the creation of new routes will assist in creating better accessibility and connectivity in the North West.

She says after years of highlighting the severe need for improved infrastructure in the region, action is being taken: