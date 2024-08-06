Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
49 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning at LUH

487 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Irish hospitals this morning, with the second highest figure registered at Letterkenny University Hospital.

103 of those patients were at University Hospital Limerick, 49 in Letterkenny, and 46 at Cork University Hospital.

The INMO’s Trolleywatch figures show that nationally 353 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 134 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There were 22 in the Emergency Department and 27 on wards at Letterkenny University Hospital.

