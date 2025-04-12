‘€35m investment in Donegal, evidence of commitment to enhance facilities’ – HSE IHA Manager

The HSE’s IHA Manager for Donegal says the €35 million investment included in the HSE’s Capital Plan for the county is evidence of its commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities in Donegal.

Included in the tranche is €27m for the new Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny which is already under construction.

Funding has also been allocated for an extension of the Donegal Hospice as well as the refurbishment of Falcarragh and Buncrana Community Nursing Units.

Another project progressing as part of the HSE’s Capital Plan is the Primary Care Centre in Lifford which Dermot Monaghan says will aim to streamline care for people: