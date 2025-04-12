Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

‘€35m investment in Donegal, evidence of commitment to enhance facilities’ – HSE IHA Manager

The HSE’s IHA Manager for Donegal says the €35 million investment included in the HSE’s Capital Plan for the county is evidence of its commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities in Donegal.

Included in the tranche is €27m for the new Community Nursing Unit in Letterkenny which is already under construction.

Funding has also been allocated for an extension of the Donegal Hospice as well as the refurbishment of Falcarragh and Buncrana Community Nursing Units.

Another project progressing as part of the HSE’s Capital Plan is the Primary Care Centre in Lifford which Dermot Monaghan says will aim to streamline care for people:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Community Nursing Unit Letterkenny
Audio, News

‘€35m investment in Donegal, evidence of commitment to enhance facilities’ – HSE IHA Manager

12 April 2025
Killybegs boat
Audio, News

24 cruise ships set for Killybegs this summer

12 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 11th

11 April 2025
Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

11 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Community Nursing Unit Letterkenny
Audio, News

‘€35m investment in Donegal, evidence of commitment to enhance facilities’ – HSE IHA Manager

12 April 2025
Killybegs boat
Audio, News

24 cruise ships set for Killybegs this summer

12 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 11th

11 April 2025
Little Angels 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Resolution to Little Angels School capacity issues found

11 April 2025
house housing home (2)
Audio, News

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD hits out as it emerges Donegal received just €2m under Tenant in Situ Scheme

11 April 2025
court hammer
News

Three men sentenced for roles in supply of drugs in North West

11 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube