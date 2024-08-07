Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
1,877 18 year olds receiving child benefit in Donegal since May

Child Benefit has now been paid in respect of almost 60,000 18 year olds for the very first time, May.

As of May this year, Child Benefit is now being paid to anyone who is 18 and in full-time education, or who has a disability, up until their 19th birthday.

Release in full –

Almost 60,000 18-year-olds have received Child Benefit following extension

 

  • Since May 2024 Child Benefit is extended to 18 year-olds in full-time education or with a disability following changes introduced by Minister Humphreys

Date: 07th July 2024

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced that Child Benefit has now been paid in respect of almost 60,000 18 year olds for the very first time.

Minister Humphreys secured Government approval to extend Child Benefit to 18-year-olds from May 1st 2024.

Child Benefit is now being paid to anyone who is 18 and in full-time education, or who has a disability, up until their 19th birthday. Child Benefit is paid at a rate of €140 per month.

To date, the measure has benefited over 58,000 young people who are in full time education or who have a disability.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to see so many young people and their families benefitting from this extension of child benefit, a vital support for hard working families.

“This measure which I successfully brought through Government is now being felt in the pockets of families all over the country.

“Children are starting primary school that little bit later at age 5 and many are also doing transition year as part of their secondary school education. The extension of Child Benefit to 18 Year Olds in Full-Time Education or with a disability is a long term change for the better which will support all families across Ireland into the future.”

 

Note for Editors:

A county breakdown is provided below:

County No of Over 18 children
Carlow 812
Cavan 972
Clare 1379
Cork 7522
Donegal 1877
Dublin 13837
Galway 3140
Kerry 1591
Kildare 3149
Kilkenny 1252
Laois 973
Leitrim 321
Limerick 2358
Longford 527
Louth 1783
Mayo 1722
Meath 2574
Monaghan 893
Offaly 949
Roscommon 751
Sligo 765
Tipperary 2082
Waterford 1650
Westmeath 1139
Wexford 2011
Wicklow 2135
Total 58164

 

In the case of a child who turned 18 after May 2023 and they are still in full-time education, they will be eligible again from May 2024 up to their 19th birthday.

The parent/guardian does not need to reapply if the child is in full-time education and the Department holds a current education certificate.  The payment will be reactivated from May 2024 as long as the certificate is valid and payment will continue until for as long as a valid education certificate is in place or the child turns 19, whichever comes first.

In cases where the education certificate expires prior to the 19th birthday, a new education certificate will be issued to the parent/guardian before it expires. This must be completed and returned to allow payment of Child Benefit to resume.

If the child turned 18 after May 2024, Child Benefit will automatically be extended to either the 19th birthday or the expiry date of the current certificate.

The Department will be directly in contact with a parent/guardian if they need to provide an updated education certificate.

For those individuals who need to update their payment details, the quickest and easiest way to change payment details is online at MyWelfare.ie.

 

