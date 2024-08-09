Derry City fail to capitalise on opportunity to go level on points with league-leaders Shelbourne

Derry City and Dundalk played out a 1-1 draw in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Derry trailed at the break thanks to a headed effort from John Mountney at the mid-point of the first half.

Daniel Mullen equalised for the home side just after the hour-mark but City couldn’t push on to get the winner which would have seen them go level on points with league-leaders Shelbourne.

It’s a missed opportunity for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side as they would have wanted to put pressure on Shels, who now sit two points clear with two games-in-hand on the Candy Stripes in second spot.

Damien Duff’s team play in-form Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds tomorrow evening.

In the only other Premier Division fixture this evening, Waterford overcame a 2-0 deficit at half time to defeat Bohemians 3-2 at Dalymount Park.

With the full time report from the Brandywell, here’s Martin Holmes…