Driver arrested in Letterkenny for drug driving

A driver has been arrested in Donegal after being caught driving under the influence.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed check in the Letterkenny area this morning when they detected a vehicle travelling over the speed limit.

The driver then tested positive for cocaine, cannabis, and amphetamine.

They were then arrested and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station where a blood sample was obtained.

The sample will be sent for analysis and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice will issue for the speeding offence.