Today marks 30 years since the disappearance of Arlene Arkinson

Today marks 30 years since Co Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson disappeared.

The 15 year old had attended a disco in Bundoran the night she went missing.

Numerous searches have been carried out but the Castlederg teenager’s body has never been found.

A vigil was held last night in Castlederg to mark 30 years since the disappearance of Arlene Arkinson.

Convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard was the last person seen with the teenager before she went missing.

An inquest in 2021 found he murdered Arlene Arkinson. He was previously charged with her murder in 2002 but acquitted in 2005.

Robert Howard died in 2015 at the age of 71.

There have been repeated calls for a public inquiry into the teenager’s disappearance.