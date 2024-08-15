ATU President urges government to make a decision on veterinary school bid

The ATU President is calling on the government to make a decision on the location of a new vet school.

An ATU bid centred on the Letterkenny campus is one of three being considered.

In January, while he was still Higher Education Minister, Taoiseach Simon Harris visited the Letterkenny campus told Highland Radio News the ATU bid was very much in with a chance.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr Orla Flynn said designating the ATU would help address the regional investment gap identified by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

She added it also makes sense in a cross border context, with the Memorandum of Understanding between the ATU and Ulster University………..