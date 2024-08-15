Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We have two panel discussions in the first hour of the show – firstly we discuss the need for more public support for the ATU’s bid to establish at vet school in the Northwest and the Donegal Food Response Network highlights a growing demand on its services by struggling families:

We chat to the two men behind the Garage Project which has worked with over 140 girls and boys teaching them skills to work on cars and to learn the importance of road safety. Later we hear of a dramatic increase in calls to the Crime Victims Helpline:

We hear of two women focused farm events coming up tis month and their are calls for cancer patients to have their disease forgotten after 5 years of being cancer free – millions struggle to get loans or health insurance and that is seen as discrimination: