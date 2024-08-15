Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We have two panel discussions in the first hour of the show – firstly we discuss the need for more public support for the ATU’s bid to establish at vet school in the Northwest and the Donegal Food Response Network highlights a growing demand on its services by struggling families:

We chat to the two men behind the Garage Project which has worked with over 140 girls and boys teaching them skills to work on cars and to learn the importance of road safety. Later we hear of a dramatic increase in calls to the Crime Victims Helpline:

We hear of two women focused farm events coming up tis month and their are calls for cancer patients to have their disease forgotten after 5 years of being cancer free – millions struggle to get loans or health insurance and that is seen as discrimination:

Top Stories

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2024
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains the region’s most listened to radio station

15 August 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

HJSE concerned at number of measles cases in Donegal

15 August 2024
News, Top Stories

Cash seized in Donegal as part of smuggling and shadow economy operation

15 August 2024
