Three-time Olympian Mark English returns to Finn Valley Centre after reaching 800M Semi-Final in Paris

Mark English has been welcomed home from the Paris Olympics at the Finn Valley Centre this afternoon.

English, who is from Letterkenny, is now a three-time Olympian having competed in the 2016, 2020 (which took place in 2021) and 2024 Olympic Games.

This year, he reached the semi-final of the Men’s 800M event in Paris but admits an injury hampered his ability to perform at his best in the race.

At the homecoming event, Mark spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore…

Chris also caught up with Dermot McGranaghan, chair of Finn Valley AC…