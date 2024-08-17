Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Three-time Olympian Mark English returns to Finn Valley Centre after reaching 800M Semi-Final in Paris

Finn Valley’s Mark English

Mark English has been welcomed home from the Paris Olympics at the Finn Valley Centre this afternoon.

English, who is from Letterkenny, is now a three-time Olympian having competed in the 2016, 2020 (which took place in 2021) and 2024 Olympic Games.

This year, he reached the semi-final of the Men’s 800M event in Paris but admits an injury hampered his ability to perform at his best in the race.

At the homecoming event, Mark spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore…

 

Chris also caught up with Dermot McGranaghan, chair of Finn Valley AC…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh calls for Government to build elective hospitals

17 August 2024
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

17 August 2024
image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh calls for Government to build elective hospitals

17 August 2024
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

17 August 2024
image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of Army Chaplain

17 August 2024
mpox
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mpax has capacity to spread rapidly and globally

17 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube