Business Matters, Ep 207 – Convoy woman’s fashion brand Calculate Clothing

Have you ever thought about launching your own fashion brand? Well, for one Donegal entrepreneur a long held dream has been realised. Back in spring, Convoy woman Elaine Ayton launched a brand new online brand Calculate Clothing, offering a unique mix of comfort and style.

And she is this week’s guest on Business Matters with Chris Ashmore.

It’s early days yet but she has been hugely encouraged by the support that she has received and also the level of orders and reaction and feedback that she has received.

Elaine (centre), who has had an interest in fashion from a young age, has designed all her classic athleisure range.

For several years she has worked in the private banking sector, and continues to do so. But this year she decided to go ahead and put her business idea into action.

It’s a wonderful example of how someone in Donegal can start their own business and reach a global as well as local market.

She came into the studio to tell Chris more about her business, her business journey to date, and what lies ahead.

You can find Calculate Clothing on Instagram, facebook and at www.calculateclothing.com

You can listen to the full interview here.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

#LoveDonegal - Image 4
News, Top Stories

#LoveDonegal day taking place in September

21 August 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 207 – Convoy woman’s fashion brand Calculate Clothing

21 August 2024
North Atlantic Right Whale
News, Top Stories

First Irish record of North Atlantic Whale validated after sightings in Donegal waters

21 August 2024
Nell McCafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Journalist, author and women’s rights activist Nell McCafferty dies aged 80

21 August 2024
Advertisement

