Cricket: St. Johnston aim for Sam Jeffrey Shield glory against Strabane

Photo: St. Johnston Cricket Club on Facebook

It’s a big weekend of local cricket action as the North-West season enters the final couple of weeks with plenty of honours up for grabs.

Friday sees the start of this year’s Sam Jeffrey Shield final with Donegal club St Johnston taking on newly crowned Section 2 champions Strabane at Ardmore.

These two sides have been trading blows at the top of Section 2 all season and it is a fitting decider for the two innings contest.

Meanwhile, it’s the final weekend of the regular league season.

With six games still to be played there are a host of permutations still possible in the race for Section 1 honours and in the scrap between Coleraine and Ardmore to avoid the promotion/relegation play-off.

Heading into the weekend, Newbuilding’s are the only team who have the destination of the Section 1 title in their own hands.

Should Gareth McKeegan’s team beat Ardmore on Saturday and Killyclooney on Sunday, and pick up at least six of the ten bonus points on offer in the process, they will be crowned champions regardless of what happens elsewhere.

If Newbuilding’s don’t meet whats required then Eglinton and Donemana will be in with a chance of taking league honours.

Eglinton face Coleriane on Saturday and Donemana host already relegate Killyclooney.

