Donegal Masters manager Francie Martin was delighted to see his side overcome the challenge of Kildare in today All Ireland Plate Semi-Final in Cavan.

The Tir Conaill men ran out comfortable 3-09 to 0-06 winners after leading 1-05 to 0-02 at half time.

Martin joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this afternoon…

It has since been confirmed that London will be Donegal’s opponents in the All Ireland Plate Final after their 5-12 to 0-08 victory over Down.