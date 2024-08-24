Gweedore emerge from lion’s den with huge championship win over St.Eunan’s

Gweedore have left Letterkenny with a massive win over a highly-fancied St.Eunan’s side in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship at the O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

An Eoin DeBurca goal in the first half was the big score of the game as Gweedore ran out 1-07 to 0-09 winners.

It’s St.Eunan’s first defeat of the championship campaign while Gweedore have bounced back from an opening day defeat with two wins in a row.

With the full time report, here’s Ryan Ferry…

After the game, Ryan caught up with Gweedore manager Ronan McNiallais…