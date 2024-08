Tributes are being paid to a 55 year old local man who drowned while trying to rescue a group of children who got into difficulty at Inch Strand in Cork yesterday afternoon.

The man, who was at the beach with his family, was swept out further by a strong current and later recovered from the water in serious condition.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital but later pronounced dead.

All four people he was attempting to rescue were saved by other members of the public, around 3pm yesterday.