Institute have been beaten 3-1 by H&W Welders in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Welders took the lead on 18 minutes but ‘stute got themselves level 5 minutes later.

Two second half goals put Welders 3-1 up and that is how it finished.

It’s Institute’s first defeat of the season but they are still without a win having drawn their opening two games.