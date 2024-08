There are not enough GPS in the country and with retirement that situation is going to get more acute.

Up to a thousand GPs are due to retire quite soon, according to Irish Medical Organisation President Dr Denis McCauley.

He’s reacting to an Irish College of GPs report which shows the supply of GPs across the country is failing to keep pace with population growth.

Dr Denis McCauley who’s a Donegal GP, says not enough doctors are being trained, so Government steps must be taken.