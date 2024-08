Finn Harps lost for the 12th time in the League of Ireland First Division on Friday night going down 2-0 to UCD in Dublin.

The Ballybofey side conceded either side of the half-time break as the hosts took control of the tie.

It was another tough result on the road for Harps who haven’t won since the 4th of July.

Harps boss Darren Murphy who was frustrated at some decisions on the night told Emmett Ryan they have to take learnings from the defeats.