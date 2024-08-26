100% Redress Party announces meetings to establish Local Cumainn

Two information evenings have been announced by the 100% Redress Party, in an effort to establish local cumainn.

These events will provide an opportunity for supporters and interested people to learn more about the Party’s mission, goals and how those attending can contribute to its growth at grassroots level.

The party has principally been advocating for a 100% redress scheme for all property owners affected by the defective concrete crisis.

Events dates:

Monday 2 September 2024 at 7.30pm – Buncrana Youth Club, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

Tuesday 3 September 2024 at 7.30pm – Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey

Details of further meetings will be announced in due course.