€3,000 worth of cannabis vapes seized in Bundoran

Over €3,000 worth of vaping products containing suspected cannabis were seized in Bundoran on Thursday last.

The vapes were found following searches in Donegal Town and Bundoran after a member of the public had fallen ill.

Items seized included 66 vapes and 2 bottles of oil, containing suspected illegal cannabinoids THC, HHC and HHCP, which are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí says it’s as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale or supply of cannabis in the form of oil and vapes, devices and e-cigarettes.