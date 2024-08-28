INTO General Secretary warns substitute teachers will be in short supply this school year

A primary school teachers’ union says a shortage of qualified teachers is having a ‘devastating impact’ on the most vulnerable pupils.

The INTO today warned the situation has reached a crisis point and is asking the Government to hold an emergency meeting of stakeholders to find short-term solutions.

It has also urged Taoiseach Simon Harris to set up a national commission to fix problems caused by factors including the housing shortage and lack of career progression.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle says while most permanent positions in Donegal are filled, there are already shortages in the number of substitute teachers available………….

INTO Press Release in full –

Teacher Shortages Reach Crisis Point as Schools Reopen

28 August 2024

As schools across Ireland reopen this week, a severe crisis is threatening the future of primary and special education. The ongoing teacher shortage has reached a critical level, leaving many schools, particularly in the greater Dublin area, unable to secure the staff necessary to educate their students. This escalating crisis stems from the government’s failure to adequately plan for teacher supply and the Department of Education’s inaction on key recommendations from the INTO. Immediate intervention is essential to prevent further disruption to our education system.

For years, the INTO and our members have raised alarms about the growing teacher shortages, yet the government’s response has been woefully inadequate. Now, schools, especially those in urban areas, are struggling to recruit and retain teachers amidst a worsening housing and cost of living crisis. Evidence shows an increasing number of teachers have left Ireland for work overseas, while many others are being forced to take leave due to the lack of affordable childcare. The loss of these teachers will only worsen the situation as the academic year progresses.

This crisis has placed an unbearable burden on school principals, who are being left to manage severe staffing challenges with little to no support from the government. It is unacceptable that school leaders are being forced to navigate this situation without clear direction or assistance. An INTO survey conducted last October revealed the devastating impact of teacher vacancies on vulnerable children in DEIS schools and special schools. This survey will be repeated next month to identify the gaps this year and determine how many schools have resorted to employing individuals without teaching qualifications.

The INTO is calling on the government to convene an emergency meeting of stakeholders to develop immediate, short-term solutions that will provide principals with the support they urgently need. We are also urging An Taoiseach to establish a national commission to find real, long-term solutions to the teacher supply crisis.

Last year, the INTO presented the Department of Education with concrete proposals, including:

Increased pay rates for retired teachers acting as substitutes

Flexibility for teachers to take parental leave in blocks of less than one week, so they are not forced to take a week of leave to cover for a gap of a day or two in childcare

Guaranteed summer pay for teachers in fixed-term positions by the first day of the Spring term

A job transfer scheme to incentivise permanent teachers to work in high-population areas

A fast-tracked registration process for teachers trained in Northern Ireland applying to work in the Republic of Ireland

A scheme for teachers qualified abroad to complete their induction in Ireland from September 2024

A targeted international PR campaign to attract overseas teachers

Temporary removal of the cap on incremental credit as an incentive for teachers who left during the austerity period to return.

Despite the urgency, none of these moderate proposals have been implemented to date.

Speaking on the growing crisis, INTO General Secretary John Boyle said: “It is frustrating that 323 days have passed since the government adopted one INTO recommendation, promising a fee rebate for teachers who completed the Professional Master of Education course. Yet, the Department of Education has failed to release a circular outlining the details of the €2000 PME incentive scheme, leaving hundreds of postgraduate teaching entrants in the dark. This delay and lack of urgency are unacceptable, highlighting the Department’s failure to address the recruitment and retention crisis.

This week, we urge all principals to communicate directly with parents and guardians, making them aware of the severe staffing challenges their schools are facing. The government must act now to address this crisis before it causes irreparable damage to our education system.”