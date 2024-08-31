Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ollie Horgan says “it’s one of the good nights” as Galway put a dent in Derry’s title ambitions

Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan

Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan was over the moon with last night’s 1-0 victory over Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The former Finn Harps boss says “it was one of the good nights” and praised the atmosphere at Eamonn Deacy Stadium.

Galway have had an excellent season under the guidance of John Caulfield and Horgan.

The westerners now sit third, seven points off Derry in second spot, with a game in hand over the Candy Stripes.

Horgan spoke to Mike Rafferty of LOI TV after full time last night…

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs causing supply disruptions at Newmills and Buncrana

31 August 2024
Care Champions
Top Stories, Audio, News

Care Champions leading the ‘people’s inquiry’ into government Covid 19 response

31 August 2024
dungiven
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate firing of shots in Dungiven

31 August 2024
bertieahernm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Taoiseach reflects on the 30th anniversary of the IRA ceasefire

31 August 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

