Ollie Horgan says “it’s one of the good nights” as Galway put a dent in Derry’s title ambitions

Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan was over the moon with last night’s 1-0 victory over Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The former Finn Harps boss says “it was one of the good nights” and praised the atmosphere at Eamonn Deacy Stadium.

Galway have had an excellent season under the guidance of John Caulfield and Horgan.

The westerners now sit third, seven points off Derry in second spot, with a game in hand over the Candy Stripes.

Horgan spoke to Mike Rafferty of LOI TV after full time last night…