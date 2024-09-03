Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU receives planning permission for sports hub in Letterkenny

Atlantic Technological University has secured planning permission for the development of Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub at ATU Donegal.

The new facility will be located in Knocknamona, approximately 1.8 kilometers from the Port Road campus, on the N56 adjacent to the IDA business park.

The 42-acre, multi-pitch regional sports complex will feature a wide range of facilities, including a pavilion building with a seated spectator stand, changing rooms, and flexible spaces for exercise, community programs, and meetings.

Key features include floodlit artificial and grass GAA pitches that can facilitate rugby and soccer, multiple floodlit 5-A-Side soccer pitches, two natural grass soccer pitches with a cricket crease, a 50m athletic sprint track, an indoor sports dome, and various training areas.

Additionally, the complex will offer walking and running trails, a children’s playground, an outdoor amphitheater, and extensive landscaping to enhance biodiversity.

ATU Receives Planning Permission for Regional Sports and Activity Hub

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has secured planning permission for the development of Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub at ATU Donegal. The new facility will be located in Knocknamona, approximately 1.8 kilometers from the Port Road campus, adjacent to the IDA business park, and strategically positioned on the N56 for easy access.

The 42-acre, multi-pitch regional sports complex will feature a wide range of facilities, including a pavilion building with a seated spectator stand, changing rooms, and flexible spaces for exercise, community programs, and meetings. Key features include floodlit artificial and grass GAA pitches that can facilitate rugby and soccer, multiple floodlit 5-A-Side soccer pitches, two natural grass soccer pitches with a cricket crease, a 50m athletic sprint track, an indoor sports dome, and various training areas. Additionally, the complex will offer walking and running trails, a children’s playground, an outdoor amphitheater, and extensive landscaping to enhance biodiversity.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, welcomed the approval; “This project represents a significant investment in both our university and the wider community. The Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub will provide state-of-the-art facilities that will benefit not only our students but also local sports teams and residents. We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible space for all, in collaboration with our partners.”

Henry McGarvey, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services at ATU, highlighted the importance of the project; “We want to provide high quality facilities to help increase participation in sport, as well as providing vital facilities for our university students and the region in line with our campus masterplan. This facility has been designed with considerable input from local stakeholders and support from Donegal County Council, Donegal LGFA and Cricket Ireland and part-funded by the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF). We look forward to further support from the LSSIF to develop the facility.”

The project has received partial funding for the design stages through the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media. An application for additional funding under the second round of LSSIF was submitted in July of this year for the construction of the project, with Donegal County Council as the lead applicant on behalf of the university. Cricket Ireland and Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football Association are key partners, with Local schools, clubs and organisations also supporting the funding application.

Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub is set to become a vital resource for the university and the surrounding community, significantly enhancing the region’s sporting capabilities and provision.

Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday September 3rd

3 September 2024
“A harrowing document containing some of the most appalling accounts of sexual abuse” – Foley

3 September 2024
Woman arrested following Derry drug seizure

3 September 2024
Uisce Eireann working on burst water main in Derrybeg

3 September 2024
