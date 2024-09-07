Over 160 reports made regarding historical religious school sexual abuse

More than 160 people have contacted Gardaí over reports of historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders.

Gardaí say all reports are being handled with support and sensitivity – and anyone who wants to speak – will be listened too.

The reports made in the past three days since the release of details from the Government’s scoping inquiry have mostly been made by email and phone.

However reports have also been made in person at individual Garda Stations – and today Gardaí are urging people to continue to come forward.

They say they are now in the process, of making direct contact back with each individual person who has contacted them.

They stress that they understand the profound impact of sexual abuse, and all reports are being dealt with sensitively, and in complete confidence.