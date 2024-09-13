Big weekend for Richard Kerr in Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Team IWR Honda will have a new line up in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for Oulton Park this weekend after mutually parting company with Alex Olsen. The team will continue to feature on the grid in the BSB Pathway class as Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr joins them for the return to the Cheshire circuit.

The reigning Pirelli National Superstock Champion had his first Bennetts BSB experience this season when he deputised for Rory Skinner whilst he recovered from injury, and now the Irish contender is relishing the chance to line up on the Honda Fireblade, the same manufacturer he won the Superstock crown with last season.

Kerr said: “I am very excited to be teaming up with IWR Honda at Oulton Park. The team has a good history of results and when they contacted me this week, it was an easy choice for me to join them.”

He continued: “The BSB Pathway Honda Fireblade will feel more familiar so I am looking forward to free practice on Friday to see what it’s like and to get back racing at Oulton Park!”