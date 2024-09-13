Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Big weekend for Richard Kerr in Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Richard Kerr

Team IWR Honda will have a new line up in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for Oulton Park this weekend after mutually parting company with Alex Olsen. The team will continue to feature on the grid in the BSB Pathway class as  Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr joins them for the return to the Cheshire circuit.

The reigning Pirelli National Superstock Champion had his first Bennetts BSB experience this season when he deputised for Rory Skinner whilst he recovered from injury, and now the Irish contender is relishing the chance to line up on the Honda Fireblade, the same manufacturer he won the Superstock crown with last season.

Kerr said: “I am very excited to be teaming up with IWR Honda at Oulton Park. The team has a good history of results and when they contacted me this week, it was an easy choice for me to join them.”

He continued: “The BSB Pathway Honda Fireblade will feel more familiar so I am looking forward to free practice on Friday to see what it’s like and to get back racing at Oulton Park!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rental 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to prioritise protection of renters

13 September 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found dead in police cell in Portugal named locally

13 September 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes Apple taxes should be invested in healthcare

13 September 2024
Charlie and Pat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue and former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher to represent FF in general election

13 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

rental 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to prioritise protection of renters

13 September 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Donegal man found dead in police cell in Portugal named locally

13 September 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes Apple taxes should be invested in healthcare

13 September 2024
Charlie and Pat
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue and former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher to represent FF in general election

13 September 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

18 year old killed in Co Derry crash

13 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-11 134534
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foyle MLA says Executive must follow through on the Magee Taskforce report

13 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube