Health Minister urged to urgently fund dedicated critical care unit at LUH

The Health Minister is being urged to urgently release the required funding to develop a dedicated Critical Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A report by the National Critical Care Program on critical care facilities at the hospital says the existing facilities are suboptimal and highlighted the lack of critical care beds and isolation rooms.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly requesting he releases the much needed monies to deliver an 10 additional beds in the Critical Care Unit, six intensive care beds and 4 high dependency.

Deputy MacLochlainn says for years the hospital has been neglected by Government: