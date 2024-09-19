Number of people employed in Letterkenny labour catchment area up 19%

The number of people employed in the Letterkenny labour catchment area has increased 19%.

Over 23,500 workers are residing in Letterkenny, making it the third largest labour catchment area in the Western Region in 2022.

The latest report from the WDC has also identified rural parts of Donegal, Northern Ireland and Ballybofey and Stranorlar as key employment destinations outside of the town.

Deirdre Frost, WDC Policy Analyst says the information contained in the report is hugely influential in terms of planning for the future of Letterkenny:

You can view the full report here