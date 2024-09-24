Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Listener Amanda was walking in Drumboe Woods and wanted to highlight the amount of dog mess she encountered, Dr Marie Hainsworth discusses the increase in femicide and there’s frustration in another delay in the HSE returning vital respite services to Carndonagh:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a call for coaches and volunteers to join the Northwest Special Olympics Sports Club:

If you are interested in exploring heat pumps, insulation and making your house more energy efficient, there’s news of an upcoming open day, we discuss this Friday’s ‘Heads Up’ event being hosted by CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills, we discuss irresponsible driving across the county and Grainne outlines the loss of the school dentist in the Falcarragh area:

Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 September 2024
Derry City Brandywell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inclusivity championed at Brandywell Stadium with new commentary service

24 September 2024
election ballot
News, Audio, Top Stories

New campaign launched to increase number of women running for election

24 September 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Dangerous driving and drug supply charges in Derry

24 September 2024
