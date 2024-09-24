Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Listener Amanda was walking in Drumboe Woods and wanted to highlight the amount of dog mess she encountered, Dr Marie Hainsworth discusses the increase in femicide and there’s frustration in another delay in the HSE returning vital respite services to Carndonagh:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a call for coaches and volunteers to join the Northwest Special Olympics Sports Club:

If you are interested in exploring heat pumps, insulation and making your house more energy efficient, there’s news of an upcoming open day, we discuss this Friday’s ‘Heads Up’ event being hosted by CLG Seán Mac Cumhaills, we discuss irresponsible driving across the county and Grainne outlines the loss of the school dentist in the Falcarragh area: