Declan Boyle Appointed CEO of Donegal Sports Partnership

Declan Boyle has been named the new CEO of Donegal Sports Partnership, bringing with him a wealth of experience from a lifelong dedication to sport. For the past 14 and a half years, Declan has served as the Sports Coordinator for Leitrim Sports Partnership, where he played a pivotal role in promoting and developing sports participation across the county. Prior to this, he was the FAI Community Soccer Development Officer for Leitrim for 2 years.

Declan’s career in sport reflects his exceptional contributions as both a professional footballer and a coach. His journey began in 1992 with Finn Harps FC, where he spent a significant part of his professional career and captained the team. In 1995, Declan joined Celtic FC, where he gained invaluable experience in a professional football environment. Throughout his career he also played for Sligo Rovers FC and Derry City FC.

In addition to his football career, Declan has also been dedicated to GAA , playing for his hometown of Killybegs and representing Donegal at the senior level, including a notable appearance with the county team in 1993.

Throughout his career, Declan has been passionate about sport and increasing sports participation at all stages of life, from providing physical activity opportunities for young people and grassroots development to providing programmes for older adults to get active. He believes in the power of sports to unite communities, foster personal growth, and promote well-being for people of all ages.

Declan is looking forward to building and continuing the exceptional work done by outgoing CEO Myles Sweeney, who has been instrumental in elevating Donegal Sports Partnership to its current success. Under Sweeney’s leadership, the organisation has become a model for sports development, inclusion, and community engagement nationally. Declan looks forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead as he takes on this exciting new role, aiming to continue the legacy of excellence established by Myles Sweeney and his Donegal Sports Partnership team.

Dr Martin Gormley, Secretary of the Donegal Sports Partnership, extended congratulations to Declan on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. He stated ‘Declan’s dedication and experience in fostering community sport development made him an ideal fit to lead this organisation into an exciting new chapter. The Company is confident that together with his leadership and experienced staff team we will continue to see further promotion of sport, well-being, and inclusivity across the county’..

Simultaneously, Dr Gormley expressed his deepest gratitude to Myles Sweeney for his eighteen years of outstanding service and unwavering commitment to the Donegal Sports Partnership stating, Myles has been instrumental in shaping the growth and success of our many programmes, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations. We wish him all the very best in his well-earned retirement. Thank you Myles.’