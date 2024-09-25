HSE quizzed on timelines for fire safety works at St Joseph’s Hospital

Donegal Councillor Gary Doherty is asking for a full investigation to address the ongoing closure of part of St Josephs Hospital in Stranorlar because of the need for fire safety works.

Cllr Doherty is also seeking assurances regarding the compliance of other HSE facilities in Donegal.

He told a HSE Regional Health Forum meeting that according to HIQA, St Joseph’s has a ‘long standing history of non-compliance’ with fire regulations, and asked if that means previous warnings have been ignored. He was told fire safety upgrade works are taking place on a planned basis, and are expected to be completed by December 2024.

He asked if those plans were put in place before a damning HIQA report in January, and also asked why the January report wasn’t acted on, leading to HIQA demanding the closure of respite and other services be suspended for safety reasons during the summer……………….